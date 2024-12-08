The Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 kicked off on December 5 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Farhan Akhtar, and Shraddha Kapoor, graced the prestigious film festival. In a video shared by the official social media handle of the Red Sea Film Festival, the Bollywood actress looked stunning in a white corset gown with a collar neck. In the video, she discusses how cinema holds no boundaries and is a universal language. Red Sea International Film Festival 2024: Shraddha Kapoor, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas, Eva Longoria, Jeremy Renner and Brendan Fraser To Participate in ‘In-Conversation’ Segment.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Take on Cinema

In the highlights from the 'In Conversation' segment, Kareena Kapoor Khan emphasized the similarities between Indian and Saudi cultures and how family becomes the foremost priority for everyone. She said, "It's a similar culture in Saudi Arabia because we love our family. We do everything for our family. So the idea is that if you love your job and enjoy doing what you do, I think it's like oxygen. It just happens naturally."

Kareena Kapoor Khan at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Sea Film Foundation (@redseafilm)

Further speaking about her passion for acting and the whole idea of participating in the beautiful craft of cinema, The Buckingham Murders actress said, "For me, I just love acting. Cinema knows no language. Cinema is beyond words, beyond language, and that's why we are also at the Red Sea Festival." ‘It Will Happen Soon’: Aamir Khan Reveals He's Discussed a Film With Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan (Watch Viral Video).

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop universe film, Singham Again, alongside Ajay Devgn. The movie became one of the biggest hits of Bollywood in 2024 and minted INR 380 crore globally.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2024 12:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).