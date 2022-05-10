A video of Ranbir Kapoor wherein he's seen showering a sweet gesture towards a fan has taken the internet by storm. In the viral clip, when the Bollywood actor's female fan shouts ‘I love you’ RK from the stadium, the lad looks back and winks at her. For the unaware, the clip is from Dubai where Ranbir had attended All Star Football Club’s international match against Emirates United. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Durex India Wishes the Newlyweds With a Channa Mereya Twist (View Post).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XoXo Gossip Girl (@lifeisamessyaffair)

