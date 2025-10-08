Entrepreneur Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has filed a criminal defamation case against Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi and others for allegedly spreading false claims about her. The case, registered under CR Case No. 502/25, follows Gogoi’s accusations linking her company, Golden Threads of Assam, to the North East Festival in Singapore. Her lawyer, Kishor Dutta, stated, “Golden Threads of Assam had no connection whatsoever with the event. My client did not participate in it.” He added, “On the day of Zubeen Garg’s demise, my client and her husband visited the singer’s home in Guwahati to offer condolences to his wife, Garima Saikia Garg.” Zubeen Garg Death Case: Sandipan Garg, Assam DSP and Singer’s Cousin, Sent to 7 Days Police Custody Following His Arrest (Watch Video).

Assam CM’s Wife Files Case Against MLA Akhil Gogoi – Watch

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (PTI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

