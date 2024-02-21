Renowned radio presenter Ameen Sayani, whose captivating voice resonated for over six decades, has passed away at 91. Ameen suffered a heart attack on Tuesday, February 20 night, and was rushed to HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, where he later passed away. His contributions to the radio industry were immense, touching millions of lives. Celebrities, including Jackie Shroff, shared tributes and fond memories of the broadcasting legend. Jackie took to his Instagram handle to share a video where they were captured hand in hand, lost in the melody of a timeless song. RIP Ameen Sayani: Harsha Bhogle and Other Eminent Personalities Share Fond Memories of the Late Radio Presenter.

Jackie Shroff Pays Tribute to Ameen Sayani on Instagram:

