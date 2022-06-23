R Madhavan steps in the shoes of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in his upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and the makers have dropped the second Hindi trailer of the film. In the biopic, we see Maddy slaying this larger-than-life role by playing the veteran figure's role so convincingly. Rocketry – The Nambi Effect: R Madhavan Shares New Patriotic Poster of the Film Ahead of Its Theatrical Release!

Rocketry Hindi Trailer 2

