TV actress Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram and shared a beautiful video of her, where she can be seen dancing with Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan. They both can be seen dancing on Atrangi Re song ‘Chaka Chak’ and we are sure it's just unmissable. While sharing the video Rupali wrote, "Grooving to mere bhai ki chaka chak choreography with the chaka chak girl in the chaka chak outfit with the sweetest and the most down to earth star." Have a look! Atrangi Re Song Chaka Chak: Sara Ali Khan Is Here To Win Hearts With Her Fiery Dance Moves In This Peppy Track Crooned By Shreya Ghoshal (Watch Video).

Watch The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

