Atrangi Re features a stellar star cast, Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. We did get to catch a glimpse of the trio’s roles in the upcoming film’s trailer. The film is loaded with love, madness, laughter riots and emotional moments too. And now the makers have dropped the track “Chaka Chak” and we can see the ‘chulbuli’ Sara grooving at her husband Vishnu’s (Dhanush) engagement ceremony. Sara is heard saying in the track’s opening, ‘Visu babu, des ki akeli biwi honge hum jo apne khud k pati k sagai pe itni khus hai’. The actress can be seen dancing her heart out in a saree. The lyrics of this peppy track has been penned by Irshad Kamil and Shreya Ghoshal has crooned the song.

Watch The Video Of The Song Chaka Chak Below:

