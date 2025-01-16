A video of Kareena Kapoor Khan has surfaced online following her husband Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident. The viral footage shows the actress visibly upset as she speaks to the female staff members outside their Bandra apartment. Saif, in an effort to protect his family, was stabbed multiple times by an intruder. The video captures Kareena in a tense and emotional state. According to an official statement from Saif’s team, the actor is now out of danger, and doctors at Lilavati Hospital are closely monitoring his condition. Saif Ali Khan Health Update: Actor ‘Out of Danger’ After Stabbing Incident; Lilavati Hospital Doctors Closely Monitoring His Recovery – Read Official Statement.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Anxiously Speaking With Staff

Kareena Kapoor Khan Leaving From Lilavati Hospital

