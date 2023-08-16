Saif Ali Khan took to Instagram and wished her 'abba' Saif Ali Khan with beautiful family pics on Instagram. In the clicks, Saif can be seen having a gala time celebrating his 53rd birthday with Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim, Sara, Taimur and Jeh. Saif's birthday bash was all about cake, balloons and fam. Have a look at the Khan-tastic birthday bash below. Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Wish Saif Ali Khan on His Birthday With 'Best Dad' Balloons and Cake (Watch Video).

Saif Ali Khan Celebrates Birthday With Family:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

