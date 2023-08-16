Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are making headlines, but this time for all wrong reasons. FYI, RK is getting trolled on social media after Alia Bhatt made a revelation about him in a recent video for Vogue. It so happened that the actress in a makeup tutorial video revealed that her husband, Ranbir, always asks her to 'wipe off' her lipstick. She said that he prefers the natural colour of her lips. This revelation has sparked a lot of debate online, with some people criticising Kapoor for being controlling. Check it out. Alia Bhatt Struts Her Stuff in Gucci Dress with Cutouts and Transparent Purse at Gucci Cruise 2024 Fashion Show in Seoul (View Pic).

