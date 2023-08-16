Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are making headlines, but this time for all wrong reasons. FYI, RK is getting trolled on social media after Alia Bhatt made a revelation about him in a recent video for Vogue. It so happened that the actress in a makeup tutorial video revealed that her husband, Ranbir, always asks her to 'wipe off' her lipstick. She said that he prefers the natural colour of her lips. This revelation has sparked a lot of debate online, with some people criticising Kapoor for being controlling. Check it out. Alia Bhatt Struts Her Stuff in Gucci Dress with Cutouts and Transparent Purse at Gucci Cruise 2024 Fashion Show in Seoul (View Pic).

'Not Funny'

alia bhatt said in the vogue video that ranbir kapoor hated her with lipstick so he’d ask her to wipe it off???? If your partner is telling you to wipe your lipstick that the biggest sign for you to run! It is not cute or funny at all! I’m like scared for her, everytime she is on… pic.twitter.com/3VtXd8fnpw — Janhavi (@janwhyy) August 15, 2023

'Dump His Ass'

alia bhatt saying that ranbir kapoor hated her w lipstick so everytime they went on a date he’d ask her to wipe it off is so ???? im sorry if a man told me how to and how not to wear makeup i would acc dump his ass — ـ (@sharisfafi) August 15, 2023

LOL

Ranbir Kapoor sacrificing Alia's Lipstick : pic.twitter.com/iDLmtQ94Gc — Abhay 🇮🇳 (@InfinityAbhay) August 16, 2023

'Sad'

I feel so sad for Alia Bhatt tbh She removes her lipstick because her husband asks her to wipe it off, she has to keep her volume down, he calls her fat when she is pregnant, doesn't want his daughter to be like her. RK is a great actor but these are red flags that she can't see — Bhavu (@NaiHorahaYaar) August 16, 2023

'Toxic Male'

Alia bhatt supporters should start the lipstick campaign to support her and smash the toxic male patriarchy.#SayYesToLipstick 👍 — J (@jaankiii_) August 16, 2023

Here's the Full Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)