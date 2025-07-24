Actress Aneet Padda is riding high on the success of her latest big-screen release, Saiyaara, opposite debutant Ahaan Panday. The romantic musical, directed by Mohit Suri, is making waves everywhere, reigniting hopes for the romance genre in Bollywood. On the other hand, the film's impressive box office success is also grabbing everyone's attention, turning the two newcomers into national sensations. Amid this, Aneet Padda was spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday night (July 23). In a video shared by a paparazzi handle, the young actress could be seen maintaining a low profile by wearing a white mask. Aneet Padda was seen outside a salon in Mumbai. Soon after she stepped out, the paparazzi panned their cameras towards her. However, the actress avoided the paps, did not wait for selfies, and headed straight towards her car. Bollywood’s Newest Sensation Aneet Padda Shines Bright in Mohit Suri’s ‘Saiyaara’ Opposite Ahaan Panday, Check Actress’ Bio and Childhood Photo (View Post).

