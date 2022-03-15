Shah Rukh took to social media on Tuesday (March 15) and launched his new OTT app named SRK+. Just after his announcement, several celebs extended best wishes and congratulatory messages to King Khan. Salman Khan took to Twitter and wrote, "Aaj ki party teri taraf se @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+." Shah Rukh Khan Excites His Fans by Announcing New Project SRK+ For OTT!

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Aaj ki party teri taraf se @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+ https://t.co/MdrBzqpkyD — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 15, 2022

