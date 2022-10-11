Salman Khan had filed a defamation case against his neighbour, Ketan Kakkad for passing derogatory comments against him in a video interview around the topic of purchase of land next to Salman Khan’s farmhouse and how the transaction was cancelled. The Bombay High Court has refused to grant interim relief in the defamation suit. Bar & Bench took to social media to share the news. Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Advises Ankit Gupta to Shun Silence in the First Weekend Ka Vaar Episode.

Take a look:

Bombay High Court has reserved for orders the appeal filed by Salman Khan against order of Mumbai Court refusing him interim relief in defamation suit filed against one Ketan Kakkad. @BeingSalmanKhan #KetanKakkad #BombayHighCourt pic.twitter.com/uQvPL0e9NE — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) October 11, 2022

