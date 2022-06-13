Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar’s film Samrat Prithviraj sees no sign of improvement in terms of its box office collections. The film that released in theatres on June 3 has not even managed to cross Rs 70 crore mark. The Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial stands at a total of Rs 62.30 crore. Samrat Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar’s Film To Have Early OTT Release To Make Up for Theatrical Losses – Reports.

Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Collection

#SamratPrithviraj falls flat in Weekend 2... 81.60% decline in Weekend 2 vis-à-vis Weekend 1... [Week 2] Fri 1.50 cr, Sat 2.50 cr, Sun 3.25 cr. Total: ₹ 62.30 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/UosHKFZAlx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)