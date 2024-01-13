With a soul stirred by devotion, Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram today (Jan 13) to share poignant glimpses from his recent pind daan ceremony in the holy land of Gaya. This ritual, performed to pay homage to departed ancestors, saw Dutt embark on a deeply spiritual journey, traversing the landscape of his family's roots and seeking blessings for generations past, present and future. Take a look at the clip below. Sanjay Dutt Performs Pind Daan Puja For His Parents And Ancestors at Vishnupad Temple in Gaya, Bihar (Watch Video).

Sanjay Dutt Performs Pind Daan:

