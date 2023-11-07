Sara Ali Khan captivated all with her dazzling public appearance adorned in glamorous ensembles during Manish Malhotra's Diwali celebration in a resplendent lehenga. Sara took to Instagram stories and shared her fitness journey. She proudly flaunted her belly fat and also shared how she got it together. The actress even shared photos from her recent events in which she is seen flaunting her sexy curve. Taking to her Instagram stories, Sara wrote, “Honestly felt very uncomfortable to upload this top image – but I’m really proud that I got it together in 2 weeks. Weight issues have always be a struggle for me, so really thank you @dr.siddhant.bhargava and @food.darzee for keeping me on track. Bye bye holiday calories but most importantly peace out with the guilt. Fitness is a journey so just keep going.” She shared a collage of her pictures from recent events and one of her showing her belly fat. Sara Ali Khan Shares 'Sunday Thoughts' via Her Book; No Battle of Life Lies Outside.

See Sara Ali Khan's Latest Instagram Post Here:

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)