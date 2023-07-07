Sara Ali Khan, who is on cloud nine these days after success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke at the box office, was papped in Mumbai today ditching her luxurious car and taking an auto-rickshaw ride instead. She was accompanied by a friend. During monsoon in the city, the actress was seen heading back home from Bandstand, Bandra. She also interacted with paps from the auto. Check it out! Sara Ali Khan Shares Heartwarming Snapshot with Dadi Sharmila Tagore, Says ‘Because Your Roots Matter’ (View Pic).

Sara Ali Khan Ditches Car:

