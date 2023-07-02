Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's latest release SatyaPrem Ki Katha saw growth and earned well on its first Saturday at the ticket window. The romantic drama was able to mint Rs 10.10 crore on July 1 at box office, thus bringing the three total collection of the flick to Rs 26.35 crore in India. The movie is helmed by Sameer Vidwans. SatyaPrem Ki Katha Ending Explained: Does Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's Love Story Have a Happy Ending? (SPOILER ALERT).

SatyaPrem Ki Katha Box Office Update:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

