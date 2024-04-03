Singer Shaan and his son Maahi are captured in a touching moment in an online video, singing "Dilbar Mere" from Satte Pe Satta. Their harmonious rendition reveals a special bond between father and son. Viewers couldn't help but notice the striking similarities between Mahi and his father in singing style, voice, and smile. Interestingly, Mahi has also surpassed his father in height, adding to the moment's charm. The timeless song, originally sung by the legendary Kishore Kumar, evokes nostalgia and is unmissable. Watch the video below! Shaan Opens Up About Teaching Kishore Kumar’s Song to His Son Maahi.

#Shaan's genes got Ctrl C + Ctrl V 😯 His son Shubh (Mahi) has a strikingly similar singing pattern, voice, body language, and even smile! When did Shaan's son grow taller than him? 😎 pic.twitter.com/3AjOkI6aAY — Mimansa Shekhar (@mimansashekhar) April 3, 2024

