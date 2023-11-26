On the 15th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai Attacks, Shah Rukh Khan paid tribute at the Global Peace Honours event. Amid reflections on the tragic day, Khan's presence at the solemn gathering symbolised solidarity. Draped in an elegant all-black suit, the actor, joined by his manager Pooja Dadlani, honored the heroes and victims. His attendance echoed support for those affected by the terror attack, marking a poignant remembrance and unwavering dedication to honoring the resilience of Mumbai and its citizens. 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks History and Significance: 15 Years On, Remembering the 2008 Terror Attacks That Shook the Entire Nation and Witnessed Supreme Sacrifice of Great Heroes.

See Shah Rukh Khan at 26/11 Attacks Anniversary Here:

VIDEO | Bollywood actor @iamsrk attends an event on the 15th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai attacks. pic.twitter.com/u5B9aTuvDX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)