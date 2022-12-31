Shah Rukh Khan has expressed grief over demise of PM Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi, who died on December 30. The superstar shared on Twitter, “Heartfelt condolences to @narendramodi on the loss of his mother Heeraben ji. My family’s prayers are with you sir.” Heeraben Modi Death: US President Joe Biden Offers Condolences to PM Narendra Modi Over His Mother's Demise.

Shah Rukh Khan On Heeraben Modi’s Death

Heartfelt condolences to @narendramodi on the loss of his mother Heeraben ji. My family’s prayers are with you sir. May God bless her soul. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 31, 2022

