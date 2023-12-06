Shah Rukh Khan, the loving dad he is, showed his unwavering support for daughter Suhana at The Archies special screening event on November 5. Alongside his family, Shah Rukh attended the event proudly wearing a special Archies logo t-shirt. The video of his arrival at the screening captured his heartfelt support for his daughter. The whole family, including Gauri Khan and sons Aryan and AbRam, came to cheer for Suhana's big moment. Shah Rukh, in his elegant black outfit, made a grand entrance, while AbRam matched his dad's style in a cute black blazer. Suhana looked stunning in a dazzling red gown that turned heads at the event. Oh-So-Hot! Suhana Khan Exudes Elegance in a Red Sequin Spaghetti Straps Prom Mermaid Dress (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan and His Family At Daughter Suhana's The Archies Premiere:

