For Shah Rukh Khan, 2023 is turning out to be a fab year! As after a blockbuster win at the box office with Pathaan, the superstar has added another feather to his hat by being crowned as winner of 2023 TIME100 Reader Poll. SRK ranked number one as the most influential person via the poll. The list featured some of the prominent names like Michelle Yeoh, Serena Williams, Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk among others, but it was King Khan who was declared the winner with max votes. 'SRK-Cheeku Ki Jodi Hit!' Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli's Camaraderie Steal the Spotlight at KKR vs RCB's IPL 2023 Match at Eden Gardens, Pics Go Viral.

Shah Rukh Khan Wins 2023 TIME100 Reader Poll:

Over 1.2 million votes were cast. Here's who readers think deserves a spot on TIME's annual list of the most influential people https://t.co/7H06ghfvBa — TIME (@TIME) April 6, 2023

