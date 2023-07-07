Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are on a romantic holiday to celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary, which is today. The two dropped cheesy pics on the occasion of their anniversary and wished each other on social media. Shahid’s PDA-filled pic is however setting major relationship goals. The actor is seen passionately kissing his wifey in this new pic from their vacay. He wrote, “In a sky full of stars …. I gave you my heart … go on and tear me apart … you will only find you in my heart (pl don’t kill me cause I made up my version of your fav song) happy anniversary my wife for life.” Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Set Couple Goals With This Loved-Up Pic From Their Vacay in Greece!

Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Eight Years Of Marital Bliss

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

