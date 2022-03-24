Second track from Sharmaji Namkeen named 'Laal Tamatar' is out! The number is sweet with some funny scenes. The song proves that 'there is no age to coming of age.' The melody sees Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Juhi Chawla making some sweet moments. The song is crooned by Kanika Kapoor, Sneha Khanwalkar and lyrics are penned by Gopal Datt. Sharmaji Namkeen Song Ye Luthrey: Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal Serve You a ‘Tasty’ First Track from the Film (Watch Video).

Check Out The Song Below:

