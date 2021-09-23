Shabana Azmi is over the moon as her short film Sheer Qorma has bagged an award at the India Film Festival of Boston 2021. The actress shared the news on social media, revealing that the film won the Best Short Film award.

Check Out The Post Below:

Sheer Qorma wins BIG at India International Film Festival Boston! ✨ 🏆 Best Actress in a Leading Role: Shabana Azmi 🏆 @azmishabana18 🏆 Best Short Film 🏆 @sheerqorma.thefilm @marijkedesouza @divyadutta25 @ReallySwara @futterwackening congratulations pic.twitter.com/7yecGdraHi — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) September 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)