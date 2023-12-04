Enticing her fans with a delightful glimpse into her roots, Shehnaaz Gill recently gave a glimpse of her village, Beas in Punjab. The beloved celebrity shared a reel on Instagram, showcasing the rustic charm and joyous moments from her visit. Clad in a stylish blue varsity jacket paired with denim jeans, Shehnaaz radiated simplicity as she immersed herself in the village life. The reel captured her running through fields, dancing freely, and cherishing playful interactions with kids. Notably, the highlight included endearing scenes of Gill on a cart and sharing affectionate moments with a calf, captivating viewers with its heartfelt essence. Shehnaaz Gill Shares Adorable Moment With Grandparents and Brother (View Pic).

Watch Shehnaaz Gill's Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)