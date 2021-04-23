Shravan Rathod, from the hit Nadeem-Shravan duo of the 90s, is no more. The composer passed away due to COVID-19. His situation was critical and later he succumbed to the infection. Many celebrities are mourning his death and a few of them are Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kumar Sanu and others.

Check out their message for Shravan Rathod here...

After 30 years of partnership, he is gone!

The shock

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kumar Sanu (@kumarsanuofficial)

Sirf Tum Se Judaai Tak

Loss to the pandemic

The man with beautiful heart

The Maharaja

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)