Shravan Rathod, from the hit Nadeem-Shravan duo of the 90s, is no more. The composer passed away due to COVID-19. His situation was critical and later he succumbed to the infection. Many celebrities are mourning his death and a few of them are Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kumar Sanu and others.

Check out their message for Shravan Rathod here...

Very sad to know about the passing of music composer Shravan. Nadeem-Shravan created magic for many films in 90s and later, including Dhadkan that has remained legendary in my career. Deepest Condolences to his family. 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 23, 2021

After 30 years of partnership, he is gone!

Shravan (and Nadeem) walked 30 years alongside me in my career with the evergreen album for Phool Aur Kaante. Very sad, very unfortunate to hear of his demise last night. Condolences to his family. #Shravan — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 23, 2021

The shock

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kumar Sanu (@kumarsanuofficial)

Sirf Tum Se Judaai Tak

Deeply pained to hear of the demise of music Director Shravan. Have wonderful memories of working with him for the music of Judaai & Sirf Tum My heartfelt condolences to the family. RIP 🙏🙏🙏 — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) April 22, 2021

Loss to the pandemic

Shocked to hear the news of Shravan ji (of Nadeem Shravan) passing away. A genuine humble human being and one of the biggest composers of our music industry. Another huge loss in this pandemic. God give strength to the bereaved family. Rest in peace. — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) April 22, 2021

The man with beautiful heart

Extremely saddened by the tragic news of legendary Music Composer Shravan ji’s (of Nadeem/Shravan fame) demise... He was not just an incredible composer but also possessed an ever loving soul & a beautiful heart. May he rest in peace...🙏 pic.twitter.com/rEBI8zkfOb — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 22, 2021

The Maharaja

V v sad .. just came to knw about the great music director #shravan he left all of us ..due to COVID .. very dear friend n colleague of mine .worked with him in #maharaja Always gave great melodies..my deepest condolences to his family. He will always remain in our hearts. RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Unop0Kctp8 — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) April 22, 2021

