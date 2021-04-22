Film Industry loses one of the most popular music composers Shravan Rathod of Nadeem Shravan fame. His demise today at 9.30 pm has created a void in the music & film fraternity. He will remain alive with his music. Heartfelt Condolences to the family, Tweets Ashoke Pandit.

Film Industry loses one of the most popular music composers #ShravanRathod of #NadeemShravan fame. His demise today at 9.30 pm has created a void in the music & film fraternity. He will remain alive with his music. Heartfelt Condolences to the family. ॐ शांति ! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/VJQZrJQbgy — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)