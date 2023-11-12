Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev never shy away from flaunting their affection for each other. The duo once again dished out major couple goals at T-Series’ Diwali party, which was held last evening. A video of Shriya and her husband has gone viral that shows the two sharing a sweet kiss while posing for the paparazzi. Before that, Andrei too is seen planting a kiss on his wifey’s cheek. Kiss of Love! Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev Get Mushy at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali Party (Watch Video).

Shriya Saran And Andrei Koscheev

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)