Cuteness is overloaded on Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram. The actor met little Kiara, who is famous on Insta for dubbing Kiara Advani's dialogues. The two even made a video, enacting a scene from Shershaah. Not only is the video very cute, but we also cannot believe how good the little munchkin is when it comes to copying Kiara.

Take A Look At The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

