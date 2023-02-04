Kiara Advani jetted off to Jaisalmer with her family today morning. The actress has reached Jaisalmer Airport and she has been photographed along with ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The two were seen leaving in the same car to the wedding venue, which is reported to be Suryagarh Palace. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara are tying the knot on February 6. Sidharth Malhotra–Kiara Advani Wedding: Actress Gets Clicked at the Airport With Family Amidst Marriage Rumours (View Pics & Video).

Kiara Advani And Manish Malhotra

Kiara Advani, Manish Malhotra (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

At Jaisalmer Airport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

