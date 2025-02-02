Veer Pahariya (born on February 1, 1995), the young actor who made his Bollywood debut in Sky Force alongside Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan, recently opened up about his obsession with Bollywood movies, particularly Shah Rukh Khan. On his birthday today, he shared a nostalgic video on Instagram where a 13-year-old Veer can be seen mimicking SRK's iconic dance moves from Om Shanti Om’s "Dard-E-Disco." In his caption, he revealed that he meticulously recreated the video using a Sony handycam, learning all the steps, organising props, and even using deodorant for a fire effect. Despite his family being unaware, Veer managed everything on his own, embodying true fanaticism for the craft. Who Is Veer Pahariya? From Entrepreneur to ‘Sky Force’ Actor – Everything to Know About Former Maharashtra CM Sushilkumar Shinde’s Grandson and Sara Ali Khan’s Ex-Boyfriend.

Veer Pahariya Shares Unseen Video on His Birthday

