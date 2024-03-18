Krishnakumar Kunnath, aka KK, who was one of Bollywood's most loved voices, tragically died at the age of 53 due to cardiac arrest during a performance in Kolkata. On February 16, Spotify India celebrated its five-year anniversary with an event which saw many prominent singers and musicians like Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Neeraj Shridhar, Pritam, Shilpa Rao, Asses Kaur, Jigar Saraiya, among others, coming together. The event was truly magical as it brought together a gathering of incredibly talented singers and musicians. They joined forces to pay tribute to the legendary KK. Amidst the heartfelt atmosphere, they honoured him by performing one of his most beloved tracks, "Yaaron," at the Spotify event. The video of which is winning hearts as it is going viral on social media. RIP KK: Singer's Statue Installed in Kolkata's Gurudas College Where He Performed His Last Concert (Watch Video).

Check Out the Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivansh Jindal (@shivansh.j)

