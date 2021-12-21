Sunny Leone is known for her quirky content on social media and her latest video on the coronavirus vaccine is relatable. Seems like the actress was in a fun mood and so made a reel wherein she could be seen showing the many emotions on our mind before and after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Well, didn't you party hard after getting fully vaccinated? We know the answer to this. *giggles*

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

