Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni who are currently vacationing in California, are love with the locale it seems. As Khan took to Instagram and shared a dreamy video which sees the lovebirds chilling on their vacay. Right from posing for selfies to soaking in the sun, they are an absolute delight. Sussanne Khan and Rumoured Beau Arslan Goni Enjoy ‘Summer of 2022’ in Los Angeles (View Pic).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)