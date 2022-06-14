Sussanne Khan is a regular on social media and loves to keep fans updated about her whereabouts. Now, the lady today, took to her Instagram stories and shared a cosy selfie with rumoured beau Arslan Goni from Los Angeles. Yes, you read that right! The lovebirds are currently vacationing in LA. In the pic shared, while Sussanne can be seen in a purple top, her man poses in a black tee. Sonal Chauhan Celebrates Her Birthday With Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni And Others! Pictures From The Fun Gathering Go Viral On Social Media.

