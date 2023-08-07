Sushmita Sen plays Shreegauri Sawant in the new series Taali, where the story of one boy and his journey into womanhood is shown. The trailer for Taali, which released recently, shows how Gauri led the fight for India's third gender and fought for their rights to be recognised. The first glimpse of Ravi Jadhav's series also shows how she overcame struggles to be accepted by the transgender community, and the public. Taali: Sushmita Sen Looks Fierce As Transgender Activist Gauri Sawant in First Motion Poster of the Series.

Watch Trailer for Taali Here:

