Ahan Shetty is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Tadap. The stunning Tara Sutaria is paired opposite the handsome hunk in this Milan Luthria directorial. After an impressive trailer, the makers are now set to drop the first song from the film titled “Tumse Bhi Zyada” on November 2. This melody is said to be the love anthem of the year and it is sung by Arijit Singh.

Tadap Song Tumse Bhi Zyada Motion Poster

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)