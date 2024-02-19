On its tenth day in theatres, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, continues to impress at the box office. The film has amassed a significant total of Rs 107.86 crore globally, with Rs 62.05 crore earned in India alone. This achievement underscores the widespread appeal and success of the movie, highlighting the captivating performances of the lead actors and the engaging storyline. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor–Kriti Sanon’s Film Inches Closer to Rs 90 Crore Mark Worldwide!.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya BO Day 10:

