Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 7: Shahid Kapoor–Kriti Sanon’s Film Rakes In Rs 84.61 Crore Globally

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has made a significant impact at the box office. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, the film has inched closer to Rs 85 crore mark in its opening weekend. In seven days, the sci-fi romantic comedy raked in Rs 84.61 crore globally. Shahid Kapoor Has the Cutest Reaction to a Little Fan Dancing on Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's Title Track in Theatre (Watch Video).

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Collections

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

