Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon would be seen setting the screens on fire with their sizzling chemistry in the upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The new single, “Tum Se”, gives glimpses of their romantic journey and the two are also seen sharing a steamy kiss. The song crooned by Sachin-Jigar, Raghav Chaitanya and Varun Jain is indeed a beautiful love anthem. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Title Track: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's New Song Adds a Perfect Twist to Raghva's Classic! (Watch Video).

Watch The Video Of The Song “Tum Se” Below:

