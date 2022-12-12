The makers of Thank God, which stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet have settled the on-going dispute after entering into consent terms for Rs 3.75 crores. The matter of controversy was a suit filed by Azure Entertainment Private Limited alleging breach of contract by co-producer Maruti Enterprises. Live Law shared the same on its social media handle. Thank God Movie Review: Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra's Fantasy Comedy Film Leaves Twitterati Impressed (View Tweets).

