Thank God released in theatres on October 25. The film starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh in the lead has received collections at the box office. The total collection of the film in these two days stands at Rs 14.10 crore. Thank God Movie Review: Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn's 'Game Of Life' Is Dull and Pointless! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Thank God Box Office Update

#ThankGod hits a rough patch on Day 2… Biz remains weak, despite the ongoing holiday period… Simply put, the 2-day total is underwhelming… Biz on Thu and Fri [working days] needs to stay on similar levels… Tue 8.10 cr, Wed 6 cr. Total: ₹ 14.10 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/3zqlaL3uY7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 27, 2022

