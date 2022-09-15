Nora Fatehi and Sidharth Malhotra set the internet on fire as they dance to the tunes of the remake of the popular song Manike. The makers have dropped the promo video of the track as it releases tomorrow on September 16. In the song promo, both Sidharth Malhotra and Nora Fatehi could be seen twinning in white outfits but their dance moves has all our attention. Thank God Song Manike: Sidharth Malhotra and Nora Fatehi to ‘Dive Deep in the Ocean of Love and Lust’ in the Upcoming Track (View Pics).

Thank God Song Manike Teaser

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)