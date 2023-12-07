The Archies is currently streaming on Netflix. The coming-of-age musical has received praise from celebrities who attended a special screening, including director Atlee Kumar. He not only showered praise on this Zoya Akhtar directorial but also gave a special shout-out to Suhana Khan, who portrays the character Veronica Lodge. Atlee wrote, “The entire ensemble of actors delivered outstanding performances that left me in awe. I must give a special shout-out to the phenomenal @suhanakhan2, whose performance was beyond amazing. Your dance moves were simply mind-blowing!” The filmmaker further mentioned, “This film has truly left a lasting impression on me, and I can't wait to watch it again.” The Archies Movie Review: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor's Acting Debut is Visually-Pleasing Yet Surface-Level Dive Into Riverdale Tales.

The Archies Review By Atlee

#thearchies was an exceptionally remarkable musical film directed by the highly skilled @zoieakhtar. The narrative was masterfully conveyed, with a seamless integration of artistic elements that can only be described as truly poetic."The entire ensemble of actors delivered… pic.twitter.com/vgRr7sF9pJ — atlee (@Atlee_dir) December 7, 2023

