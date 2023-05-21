The Kerala Story is roaring at the box office. Despite many critics calling it a 'propaganda' movie, the Sudipto Sen directorial is inching close to Rs 200 crore mark in India. Well, as the Adah Sharma-starrer has managed to earn Rs 187.47 crore at the domestic ticket window in sixteen days. Congo to the team! The Kerala Story Movie Review: Adah Sharma's Film is a Badly-Accented Propaganda With Very Ulterior Motives (LatestLY Exclusive).

The Kerala Story Box Office Update:

#TheKeralaStory shows its strength on [third] Sat… Biz jumps yet again [+38.64%]… Should hit double digits today [Sun], taking it closer to ₹ 200 cr… [Week 3] Fri 6.60 cr, Sat 9.15 cr. Total: ₹ 187.47 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/2Tap8DS1K7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)