Adah Sharma-starrer The Kerala Story is performing exceptionally well at the box office. Despite being embroiled into controversy and also getting tagged as 'propaganda' piece, the movie has been able to mint Rs 206.97 crore at the ticket window in nineteen days in India. The movie is helmed by Sudipto Sen. The Kerala Story Movie Review: Adah Sharma's Film is a Badly-Accented Propaganda With Very Ulterior Motives (LatestLY Exclusive).

The Kerala Story Box Office Update:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)