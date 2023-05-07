The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani. Directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Sunshine Pictures, the collections of the film has inched closer to Rs 20 mark. The total collection of The Kerala Story stands at Rs 19.25 crore in India. The Kerala Story Movie Review: Adah Sharma's Film is a Badly-Accented Propaganda With Very Ulterior Motives.

The Kerala Story Collections

#TheKeralaStory is SENSATIONAL, sets the #BO on 🔥🔥🔥 on Day 2… Shows BIGGG GAINS across all circuits… Hits double digits, a REMARKABLE ACHIEVEMENT for a film that’s *not* riding on stardom, but word of mouth… Fri 8.03 cr, Sat 11.22 cr. Total: ₹ 19.25 cr. #India biz.… pic.twitter.com/3FDHvSApjt — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)