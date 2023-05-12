Seems like The Kerala Story is audiences first choice, as despite controversies, it's performing supremely well at the box office. As per reports, it a week's span, the Sudipto Sen directorial has managed to earn a sum of Rs 81.36 crore at the ticket window. Check out the film's BO breakup below. The Kerala Story: Tovino Thomas Says 'Don't Let Anybody Feed Misinformation' While Sharing Thoughts on Adah Sharma-Starrer.

The Kerala Story Box Office Update:

#TheKeralaStory puts up a PHENOMENAL TOTAL in Week 1… Day-wise biz - especially on weekdays - is an EYE-OPENER… Fri 8.03 cr, Sat 11.22 cr, Sun 16.40 cr, Mon 10.07 cr, Tue 11.14 cr, Wed 12 cr, Thu 12.50 cr. Total: ₹ 81.36 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. BLOCKBUSTER. #Boxoffice… pic.twitter.com/xLGwso0XCO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 12, 2023

